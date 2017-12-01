Mom Of Matt Lauer’s Assistant Says She Had Nothing To Do With His Dirty Deeds

Matt Lauer’s longtime assistant, Jacqueline Agnolet, was in the dark about the disgraced anchor’s sexual harassment scandal, her mother revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com, despite reports claiming she helped take the shamed anchor’s accuser to a nurse at the time of the alleged attack.

Rose Agnolet claims her daughter was blindsided by the allegations against the former Today host. “She was never a part of that,” she said. “She doesn’t recall any such incident happening. She has worked with him for 20 years. He always treated her with the utmost respect.”

“I will tell you, he has always treated her well, and he cherished her. He was like family to her. She did the same — always faithful. She did her job.”

Rose revealed that “everyone was shocked” by the news of Lauer’s sexual misconduct and admits her daughter is going through a very difficult time following the news of her former boss.

“She is quite upset, very upset. This came as a shock to us all. She had no idea this was going on, so we are all just very shocked.”

“Unfortunately life has twists and turns,” Rose added. “But she worked on the Hill for 10 years, so she’s strong and she will stand again.”

Jacqueline worked at Senator Ted Kennedy‘s office — JFK‘s brother — from 1984 to 1994. She then went on to work at NBC where she would be Matt Lauer’s assistant for the next 20 years until his termination.

Lauer, 59, has since issued an apology admitting to the accusations — though claims some of the allegations against him were “untrue or mischaracterized.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the former NBC host said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

As readers know, according to Page Six, one woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office. She said he forced her to have sex with him on a chair, locked the door and left her passed out on the floor, alone. She allegedly woke up with her pants off and had to seek help from Lauer’s assistant, who took her to the nurse.

