Mariah Woods’ Devastated Father Fighting For Custody Of Remaining Children

The heartbroken father of deceased toddler Mariah Woods has been battling to gain full custody of his remaining two children, but he claimed he doesn’t have the money to get into a legal battle with his ex.“We can’t come up with that money at once,” Alex Woods admitted to JDNews this Tuesday after his daughter’s memorial.

“We’ve been trying to get lawyers, but all the lawyers we went to, they wanted thousands of dollars,” Heather Craft, Alex’s fiancée said. “We didn’t have much support.”

Now that Mariah has been pronounced dead, Alex shares two sons with Kristy Hunter. They have reportedly been involved in a nasty battle over their children for years.

Alex claimed he had heard of Earl Kimrey’s abusive personality and never believed his children were safe living with the suspected murderer and their mother.

The boys, ages 10 and 5, are currently under the custody of North Carolina’s Department of Children’s Services, yet according to JDNews, their maternal grandmother claimed she was their “sole caregiver.”

Alex and Heather released their court documents to raise awareness on their situation, despite their lack of funding. In the papers, they claimed that they want the boys to live with them, and will do everything to ease them back into their normal lives in order to prevent further trauma.

“We’re just trying to save someone else’s child and to let them know they’re not alone,” Heather told JDNews, of releasing the documents. “Where was everyone? This could have all been prevented.”

According to CrimeOnline, the documents alleged that the two boys should no longer live with their mother due to “a substantial risk of physical injury or sexual abuse because of the parent, guardian, custodian, or caretaker has created conditions likely to cause injury or abuse or has failed to provide, or is unable to provide, adequate supervision or protection.”

Alex and Heather also detailed in the papers various instances in which Earl supposedly physically abused Mariah’s young siblings. One of them, whom Earl initially blamed for the death of the toddler, claimed he saw the suspected killer “put his penis” inside her mouth.

According to a report, a Child Protective Services document claims that the mother allegedly knew of the sexual abuse and did not try to stop it.

“The respondent mother failed to protect the juveniles from discipline by Mr. Kimrey,” the report continued.

