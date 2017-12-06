Mariah Woods’ Suspected Killer Sexually Abused Her, Docs State, & Mom Allegedly Knew!

New details have emerged in the shocking case of Mariah Woods‘ murder and disappearance. While the toddler’s suspected killer – who is currently behind bars – has yet to speak out on the incident, an eyewitness close to the family claimed they saw Earl Kimrey “put his penis in the mouth” of the three-year-old girl, according to claims in Child Protective Service documents. The papers further state the witness also claimed Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods, “knew Mr. Kimrey was sexually abusing the juvenile Mariah,” and did nothing to stop it.

According to a report, the explosive Child Protective Service documents state that Kristy was also reportedly aware of her live-in boyfriend’s violence and drug use.

“The respondent mother is aware that Mr. Kimrey abuses substances including pot, heroin, and methamphetamines,” read the papers, also stating that the alleged murderer physically abused Mariah’s juvenile siblings, even punching one of them in the face.

As Radar previously reported, a neighbor recently claimed that Earl was known for his anger issues and aggressive behavior. He told Jacksonville Daily News that he once saw the man get angry after having been left without the keys to his girlfriend’s car, so he”smashed every window and piece of glass on that van” with a bat.

The accusations and investigation into Earl’s past comes after police named him a person of interest in the case of Mariah’s disappearance. Kristy claimed he was the last one to see the toddler before she suddenly went missing from her bed.

After investigators found the little girl’s dead body in a nearby North Carolina creek, they arrested Earl Kimrey and charged him for concealing the baby’s body after knowing she did not die of natural causes.

In an interview, Mariah Woods’ devastated biological father said he found it hard to believe that Mariah’s mother had nothing to do with the mysterious crime.

