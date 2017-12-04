Body Of Missing Toddler Mariah Woods Found At The Bottom Of Creek

The body of missing three-year-old Mariah Woods has been found.

After the toddler went missing from her family home on November 27, her heartbroken parents issued an Amber Alert as the FBI conducted a grueling search for their daughter.

This Saturday, North Carolina police found Woods’ dead body at the bottom of a creek. Her mother’s boyfriend has been arrested and charged with hiding her body after knowing she didn’t die of natural causes.

PHOTOS: Help Find America’s Missing Children! 19 Unsolved Mysteries Explained

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the man, Earl Kimrey, was the last one to see the little girl before her disappearance. Woods’ mom told authorities that she had put her daughter to sleep the night before, yet hours later, her boyfriend told her he’d go check on her and see if she was okay. The next morning, Woods was missing from her bed.

“I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want, just bring her home please safe and sound,” the now-deceased girl’s mother, Kristy Woods said in an interview with WNCT. “She’s my baby, she’s my everything.”

PHOTOS: Missing! Husband Pleads For Return Of ‘Endangered’ Wife

Woods’ devastated father, claimed he doesn’t believe his ex-wife’s story. “Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” he told WCTI-TV after his daughter went missing. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Stay with Radar for updates on the chilling case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.