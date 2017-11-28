Missing Child Mariah Woods: ‘I’m Begging You To Bring Her Home Safe,’ Mom Pleads thumbnail

3-year-old girl disappeared from her trailer wearing only pink-striped panties.

Missing Child Mariah Woods: 'I'm Begging You To Bring Her Home Safe,' Mom Pleads
Missing Mariah Kay Woods, 3, disappeared from her family’s home in North Carolina on Sunday evening and her mother pleaded for her “safe” return in an emotional video. Kristy Woods cried: “Please I’m begging you bring her home safe,” after her toddler was found missing from the home she shared with her boyfriend and two older sons. The FBI joined the search for the little girl and an Amber Alert was issued in the case. Click through the gallery to see Mariah’s mom issue a heartbreaking plea for her daughter and to find out the latest updates from authorities on the case.
"I'll do anything that I can, whatever you want, just bring her home please safe and sound," Kristy Woods begged in an interview with CBS affiliate WNCT. "She's my baby, she's my everything." Her 3-year-old daughter, who wore orthopedic braces on her legs, was reported missing on November 27, 2017 after Kristy claimed she was not in the family trailer around 6 am.
K-9 units were searching the area where little Mariah lived with her family. "She's three years old and goes by Mariah," her mother said in an interview asking for help finding her child. "She has walking difficulties, so please, if anybody sees her."
The FBI was on the case in Onslow County, North Carolina and said at a press conference Wednesday authorities they would use “every possible means” to find Mariah. The Sheriff said “We have had boots on the ground level, eyes in the sky. We have had aviation assets from the Marine Corps to look for this little girl.”
Authorities said the “search is still going on,” and added, “Our first priority is to find Mariah and then figure out what happened to her.” They would not answer if Kristy and her live-in boyfriend had taken a polygraph test. “We as a matter of policy do not reveal any investigative details,” the Sheriff said. “This is a fresh investigation. Certain things we hold close. That will come out but not now.”
Anyone with any information about Mariah Woods was asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff's office at 910-455-3113.

