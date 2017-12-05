Mariah Woods’ Suspected Killer Had ‘Adult Temper,’ Smashed Windows With Bat

Mariah Woods‘ dead body has reportedly been found, and now new details have emerged on her suspected killer, Earl Kimrey.

According to neighbors, the 32-year-old alleged murderer led a violent life, long before the mysterious death of the beloved toddler.

Kylie Bonitz told Jacksonville Daily News that he once saw him take a bat and brutally hit his girlfriend’s car. “He smashed every window and piece of glass on that van,” said Bonitz. Kimrey reportedly explained himself to the man after he realized he’d seen his outburst, saying he had an “adult temper” and was mad he had been left alone without the car keys “and without cigarettes.”

As Radar readers know, Kimrey, appeared in court early this Monday and was charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. His bond was set to $1 million after police recovered what they believe to be the three-year-old’s dead body.

During the appearance, the alleged criminal wore protective body armor. Said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller according to The Daily News, “It’s our obligation to protect him from any aggression in the courtroom. We did provide body armor for his protection. We don’t want anyone to take justice into their own hands.”

Kimrey was arrested soon after Woods’ body was found deep inside a creek near the family’s home. The now-deceased toddler’s mother reported her disappearance on the morning of November 27, when she found her missing from her bed. Her live-in boyfriend was the last one to see the baby, and has yet to speak out on his alleged crime.

Woods’ devastated father has claimed he doesn’t believe his ex had nothing to do with his daughter’s death, as he finds it impossible to understand how someone could’ve abducted the little girl without her knowing.

