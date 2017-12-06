Assault, DUI, & Theft! Mariah Kay Woods’ Alleged Killer Has Disturbing Criminal Past

Mariah Kay Woods‘ suspected killer Earl Kimrey was hiding a dark criminal past before he allegedly sexually abused and murdered his girlfriend’s toddler, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In his younger years, the now 32-year-old Kimrey had several run-ins with the law that included assault and DUI arrests.

In 2006, Kimrey, then 20, was arrested twice for driving under the influence.

North Carolina’s Caswell County Court confirmed to Radar that the alleged child killer was charged in December of that year for “driving while impaired,” to which he pled guilty.

Earlier that year in August, he was arrested for “exceeding safe speed, reckless driving, and driving after consuming.” Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2005, Kimrey was arrested for a misdemeanor larceny charge, to which he pled guilty. He was put “under supervised probation,” according to an Alamance County Court clerk.

In 2003, Kimrey was arrested for “assaulting a school employee/volunteer” and charged with a misdemeanor, according to an Orange County clerk. The charge was later dismissed.

As recently as last month, Kimrey was convicted of larceny after breaking and entering, and charged with second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods, according to Onslow County Court documents obtained by Radar. He has not yet been sentenced in this case.

Woods disappeared from her home on Sunday night, last seen wearing only pink and white underwear. She was found a week later dead at the bottom of a creek in Onslow County, North Carolina.

The summer before her death, the 3-year old’s father, Alex Woods, attempted to gain full custody of all three of his children on the basis he believed they were being exposed to sexual abuse by Kimrey, according to 2016 court documents leaked to the Jacksonville Daily.

But after a grueling custody battle, Kirsty Woods, Mariah’s mother was granted full custody. The report also alleges that she knew her boyfriend Kimrey was sexually abusing her daughter.

Kimrey is currently being held at the Onslow County jail. He is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying a body/concealing unnatural death, according to the Onslow court reports.

