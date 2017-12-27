Liar, Liar? Insider Reveals If Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Faked Being Deployed

Javi Marroquin exclusively told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that he’s being deployed by the Air Force again. But after his girlfriend Briana DeJesus’ mother accused him of lying about the deployment, is the Teen Mom 2 dad really telling the truth?

DeJesus’s mom Roxanne went off on her daughter’s boyfriend over Twitter.

“How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed,” she wrote on December 22 in now-deleted tweets. “Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline.”

She added, “Don’t you f**king dare act like you do much because I f**king do it ALL!! And don’t come playing the victim. You are no the victim!!! How many times do I have to give myself to f**king please you! Sit on that…”

When asked to comment, Marroquin told Radar, “Out of respect for Bri, I’m gonna bite my tongue on this one.” He also declined to comment on if he’s being deployed.

But a source close to Marroquin’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry exclusively told Radar, “He’s not getting deployed.”

Marroquin, 25, told Radar in December, “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I’m trying to put everything together.”

He added of his new girlfriend, “She’s what’s keeping me together right now.”

He struggled with his last deployment in 2016, as he often fought with his then-wife Lowry. She even confirmed their divorce while he was overseas.

On last season’s Teen Mom 2, he revealed he might have to deploy again.

“I just found out that I might need to leave again,” he told his ex-wife. “It’s between me and another guy. He is going through some family stuff so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home, I don’t want to take it.”

He ended up not having to deploy at the time.

