Javi Marroquin Blasts Kailyn Lowry Relationship As ‘Dead To Me’

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin slammed her before rushing to girlfriend Briana DeJesus’ side for another weekend of love. The Teen Mom 2 dad, the father of Lowry’s son Lincoln, took to Twitter on Friday night to write, “Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from shit that happened almost 2 years ago. #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp #move on”

He then blasted Lowry with another tweet, noting, “Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it.”

Then Marroquin and new love, his co-star DeJesus, Tweeted back and forth about getting together for the weekend, with the mom of two worrying the snow would hold him back. “If this snow cancels baes flight for tomorrow morning…I might cry lol,” DeJesus tweeted on Friday.

But on Saturday morning, Marroquin tweeted to his galpal, “Bae is here,”with a heart-faced emoji. Apparently his plane had just landed. Marroquin and DeJesus have been spending so much time together lately that one follower objected via Twitter, “Hope you spend as much time being a father as you do flying to see “BAE”. The kids are all that should matter. Not just when they’re convenient.”

DeJesus shocked viewers and co-stars by taking up with Lowry’s ex, Marroquin — but RadarOnline.com had the story first! DeJesus and Lowry have been locked in an explosive feud ever since.

The drama began when DeJesus revealed on Twitter that she and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she got backlash for dating her co-star’s ex-husband. Recently, DeJesus and Marroquin celebrated his son Lincoln’s fourth birthday together and shared their joy about the party on social media. It struck many as provocative as Lincoln is Marroquin’s son with Lowry.

Last weekend, Marroquin and DeJesus rubbed his ex Lowry’s nose in their romance by posting a photo of the two of them kissing. DeJesus took to Instagram to share the photo with all their fans last Saturday.

This weekend, both DeJesus and her man made it clear they were going to spend a fun weekend together, possibly attending the Eagles game together as both enjoy watching sports.

Meanwhile, Lowry is raising her three sons by three different men, Lincoln from Marroquin, Isaac from her relationship with former beau Jo Rivera and baby Lux from ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Although Lowry and Marroquin tried to work out their issues on Marriage Boot Camp, she has accused him in the past of using her for fame, among other things.

So far, Lowry hasn’t responded to Marroquin and DeJesus’ latest tweets, instead posing a holiday picture of herself with the three boys. Lowry has previously said she was cutting all ties with her ex-husband and said they were in a bad place.

