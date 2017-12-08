Kailyn Lowry Ditching Joint Tell-All Book With Javi Amid Feud: ‘We’re In A Bad Place’ thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Kailyn Lowry Ditching Joint Tell-All Book With Javi Amid Feud: ‘We’re In A Bad Place’

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ dad admitted, ‘We’re cutting all ties.’

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquins book series He Said, She Said will never see the light of day. The Teen Mom 2 stars exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that their tell-all book project has been suspended.

“It wasn’t going to work out because we recently fell back into a bad place,” Lowry, 25, exclusively told Radar.

Her ex-husband added, “I decided I want to cut all ties with Kail and I didn’t want to come out with this book and have to go on tour. That’s behind me.”

The project started when Lowry refused to sign off on her ex-husband’s scathing tell-all book. She agreed to do so if she could write her own book telling her side of their tumultuous marriage. 

“It’s two separate books,” Marroquin told Radar in October. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that. We want to give the people what they want.”

The couple began feuding when Marroquin started dating Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. DeJesus tweeted that her and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she received backlash by fans for dating Marroquin. Lowry tweeted back, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”
DeJesus then released texts of Lowry fighting with Marroquin because he brought her to a basketball game. “I hope she loves doing all the stuff me and you used to do,” Lowry texted him. “Take her to the shark tank at adventure aquarium next.”  
Over the weekend, DeJesus posted a photo of her kissing Marroquin with the caption, “#Iwon.” Lowry fired back, “#Iwon more time with my son.” DeJesus then changed the caption to, “Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova #yeaididwin.”
Are you surprised the project is off? Tell us in the comments!

