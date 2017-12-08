Kailyn Lowry Ditching Joint Tell-All Book With Javi Amid Feud: ‘We’re In A Bad Place’

Kailyn Lowry
and Javi Marroquin’
s book series He Said, She Said will never see the light of day. The Teen Mom 2
stars exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that their tell-all book project has been suspended.
“It wasn’t going to work out because we recently fell back into a bad place,” Lowry, 25, exclusively told Radar
.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Her ex-husband added, “I decided I want to cut all ties with Kail and I didn’t want to come out with this book and have to go on tour. That’s behind me.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
“It’s two separate books,” Marroquin told Radar in October. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that
. We want to give the people what they want.”
The couple began feuding when Marroquin started dating Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. DeJesus tweeted that her and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she received backlash by fans for dating Marroquin. Lowry tweeted back, “Lmao don’t s**t where you eat.”
DeJesus then released texts of Lowry fighting with Marroquin because he brought her to a basketball game. “I hope she loves doing all the stuff me and you used to do,” Lowry texted him. “Take her to the shark tank at adventure aquarium next.”
Over the weekend, DeJesus posted a photo of her kissing Marroquin with the caption, “#Iwon.” Lowry fired back, “#Iwon more time with my son.” DeJesus then changed the caption to, “Thank you for being such an amazing man to not only myself but to Stella and Nova #yeaididwin.”
Are you surprised the project is off? Tell us in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.