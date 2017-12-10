Briana DeJesus Tweets Of Being ‘Hands On’ With Javi Marroquin—Then Deletes!

Is Briana DeJesus still rubbing Kailyn Lowry‘s nose in her relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin?

DeJesus and Marroquin have taken to social media to let fans know they’ve been spending time together this weekend.

Before flying to DeJesus’ side on Friday night, Marroquin attacked Lowry as “bitter” and someone who “can’t move on” via Twitter. He wrote that his relationship with Lowry was only important because of their son, Lincoln, and otherwise it was “dead to me.”

Then there was more in the social media war. DeJesus tweeted provocatively early Sunday morning at around 3 a.m., “Been asleep since 7pm. Perks of having a hands on bf.”

But soon, DeJesus apparently deleted the tweet as it no longer shows up on her Twitter account.

As Radar has reported, Marroquin and DeJesus previously threw their romance in his ex Lowry’s face by posting a photo of the two of them kissing.

Last weekend, DeJesus took to Instagram to share the big buss photo with all their fans.

It showed the couple dressed up and looking like they were ready for a night out on the town. The Teen Mom 2 stars were wearing an identical burgundy color, as Marroquin sported a natty jacket over a dress shirt and pants and DeJesus a sexy minidress that hugged her curvy butt.

As Radar has reported, DeJesus and Lowry are locked in an explosive feud.

The drama began when DeJesus revealed on Twitter that she and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she got backlash for dating her co-star’s ex-husband.

Recently, DeJesus and Marroquin celebrated his son Lincoln’s fourth birthday together and shared their joy about the party on social media. It struck many as provocative as Lincoln is Marroquin’s son with Lowry.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, DeJesus first gave birth to Nova by ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and has raised her as a single mom. In July, she had Stella by baby daddy Luis Hernandez, who reportedly cheated on her, and DeJesus split from him.

DeJesus shocked viewers and co-stars by taking up with Lowry’s ex, Marroquin — but RadarOnline.com had the story first!

