Javi And Briana Rub Their Romance In Kailyn’s Face With Kissing Photo!

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have rubbed his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry‘s nose in their romance by posting a photo of the two of them kissing. DeJesus took to Instagram on Saturday night to share the photo with all their fans.

It showed the couple dressed up and looking like they were ready for a night out on the town. The Teen Mom 2 stars were wearing an identical burgundy color, as Marroquin sported a natty jacket over a dress shirt and pants and DeJesus a sexy minidress that hugged her curvy butt.

DeJesus rested her hands affectionately on his waist as she kissed him, and Marroquin closed his eyes in the picture. Although DeJesus didn’t include a caption, actions speak louder than words, so what will Marroquin’s ex Lowry think of DeJesus’ “in your face” style move?

As Radar has reported, DeJesus and Lowry are locked in an explosive feud.

The drama began when DeJesus revealed on Twitter that she and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she got backlash for dating her co-star’s ex-husband. Recently, DeJesus and Marroquin celebrated his son Lincoln’s fourth birthday together and shared their joy about the party on social media. It struck many as provocative as Lincoln is Marroquin’s son with Lowry.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, DeJesus first gave birth to Nova by ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and has raised her as a single mom. In July, she had Stella by baby daddy Luis Hernandez, who reportedly cheated on her, and DeJesus split from him. DeJesus shocked viewers and co-stars by taking up with Lowry’s ex, Marroquin — but RadarOnline.com had the story first!

