Briana DeJesus’ Mother Has Been Diagnosed With Lupus

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ mother has revealed she’s been diagnosed with lupus. Roxanne DeJesus told followers on Twitter that after a series of blood tests, she had been diagnosed with the incurable autoimmune disease that that causes joint pain and fatigue.

Although Roxanne posted the shocking news on Dec. 8, it became widely known to MTV fans after Briana retweeted her mother’s photo post on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

Roxanne showed a photo on Twitter of vials of blood samples at a doctor’s office and wrote as a caption, “They weren’t kidding when they said it takes series of test to be diagnosed with lupus. Thankful and grateful that I’m feeling so much better.”

Briana’s mother, who has been seen often on Teen Mom 2, told one of her fans who wished her well, “Thanks/staying hydrated helps so that the veins won’t collapse.”

PHOTOS: Kailyn Lowry Takes Another Trip To The Plastic Surgeon’s Office After Body Overhaul

Roxanne has been a devoted grandma and has helped daughter Briana raise her two kids by two different men. As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Briana first gave birth to daughter Nova by ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and has raised her as a single mom. In July, she had Stella by baby daddy Luis Hernandez, who reportedly cheated on her, and Briana also split from him.

Briana’s new beau, Javi Marroquin, is raising son Lincoln, 3, with his ex-wife and their Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. Briana shocked viewers and co-stars by taking up with Lowry’s ex, Marroquin — but RadarOnline.com had the story first!

PHOTOS: Kailyn Betrayed: Briana Exchanges Sexy Texts With ‘Teen Mom’ Costar’s Ex Javi

Briana, 23, and Lowry got locked in an explosive feud after the romance began. The drama started when Briana revealed on Twitter that she and Lowry “aren’t friends” and “never were” when she got backlash for dating her co-star’s ex-husband.

Through everything, Roxanne has defended her daughter, especially when her baby daddies misbehave. Viewers of the MTV show have seen Roxanne confronting Hernandez about cheating on Briana.

PHOTOS: Does Briana Know? Javi Marroquin Caught Exchanging Numbers With Another Woman

“Being that you was a little bit older, I was kind of expecting a little bit more from you,” Roxanne told Hernandez. “Oh my God, Luis, I expected — you’re 31 years old! I don’t know what to say, I’m just shocked. Shocked. This is bad,” she told Hernandez about hurting Briana with his infidelity.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.