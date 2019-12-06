'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick & Husband Trapped In Money Woes 3 Weeks After Wedding The newlyweds are being sued by seller of NJ home.

Jersey Shore‘ star Angelina Pivarnick and husband, Chris Larangeira’s marriage is off to a rocky start just three weeks after their wedding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The couple, who married on November 20, 2019, are embroiled in a nasty lawsuit involving the seller of their house, William Henning.

According to New Jersey court records, Henning had set aside $14,400 for necessary and additional repairs to their Matawan property. But Pivarnick, 33, and Larangeira, 33, only requested $1,800 when they signed the agreement.

Now, the stars are asking Henning for the full $14,400 — but he is fighting back. Radar can confirm the seller is suing the couple for a whopping $16,294, including attorney fees.

In the lawsuit, Henning argues that Pivarnick and Larangeira had already agreed to the financial terms, so the rest of the money belongs to him.

“Seller agreed to buyer’s demand to pay $1800 for outstanding repairs. Seller’s counsel then inquired as to who to make the $1800 check payable to,” the court documents read. “Seller has satisfied its obligations under the agreement. Buyer has no right to demand funds remaining in escrow.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira however, are arguing in a countersuit that the repairs were far more significant than they initially suspected. Now, they are suing Henning, as well as the real estate agency that helped them locate the property, Triple A Home Inspections, and the business tenant of the building, all for a whopping $95,951.

In the complaint, the couple listed several issues with the property’s necessary renovations.

“The walls of the property were never sealed, allowing water to get into the walls from the outside and — in turn — result in rot and leaks to the structure,” the documents state. “Additionally, when the property encountered heavy rainstorms post-closing, the subject property flooded from leaks in the roof, inadequate gutters, improperly installed gutters and leaders, improperly placed windows, and inadequate drainage.”

Despite their complaint, all defendants listed in Pivarnick and Larangeira’s lawsuit have filed a motion to dismiss for “failure to make discovery,” on December 4, 2019.

A decision remains pending with the court.

The lawsuit comes just as Pivarnick’s Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced her departure from the show.

The mom of three revealed that the hate she received for her bridesmaid speech at Pivarnick’s wedding is one of the reasons she’s quitting the series.