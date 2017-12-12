Barbara SLAMS Jenelle Over Explosive 9-1-1 Call: ‘I Did NOT Hit Jace!’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans lied to police when she told them her mother was hitting her son, Barbara Evans claimed in an exclusive bombshell interview with RadarOnline.com.

The 25-year-old MTV star called 9-1-1 on her mother on November 30, 2017, claiming that her son, Jace Evans, was screaming and crying and saying his grandmother was hitting him.

Barbara told Radar she was shocked when the authorities arrived at her house and the police asked the little boy: “Did your grandmother hit you?” and he told them: “No, my grandmother did not hit me.”

In the frantic 9-1-1 call obtained by Radar, Jenelle told the operator the opposite. “My son called me crying his eyes out and saying that my mother is actually hitting him and he’s huffing and puffing he can’t breathe,” she said on the recording.

Barbara claims the truth behind Jace’s hysterics had to do with his ADHD.

“Jace had been having a meltdown. He has ADHD and his medication was starting to wear off. He was just so upset, throwing toys at me and kicking the walls.

“By the time the police came he was calm. I told them he’s having a meltdown. His ADHD medicine wears off at night. I showed them the medicine and told them this is starting to kick in.”

Barbara told Radar the cops sympathized with her. “The officer said to me ‘This is just another thing with Jenelle and her drama. She is just trying to get ratings up for MTV.’ They know what she is all about.”

Barbara told Radar why she revealed the little boy’s diagnosis, despite receiving a cease and desist letter from her daughter. “I want people to know that Jace has ADHA. Anyone who has a child who has ADHD knows exactly where I’m coming from. They know how bad it can be.”

Barbara placed the blame squarely on her daughter. “If she would put him first it would solve the problems. I put him first. Jenelle refuses to go to therapy with us and until she goes and works with me and the therapist he’s in trouble.”

Barbara warned her daughter that her son needed more from her.

“Jenelle needs to start parenting. I tell her these things and she doesn’t believe it.”

She told Radar how she really felt about her grandson. “I’m worried to death.”

