Jenelle’s Nightmare! Evans Accuses Mom Of Assaulting Jace In Explosive Police Report

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans called 9-1-1 on her mother accusing her of assaulting her son Jace and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the police report from the incident.

Jenelle made the frantic call on November 30, 2017, telling the Boiling Springs Lake Police that Barbara Evans was abusing her eight-year-old child.

“Third party caller stated her son was assaulted by grandmother,” the investigation report obtained by Radar stated, revealing that Jenelle called the cops shortly after 7pm that night.

The police report stated that the victim was “Jace Evans,” and there were no injuries and no weapons were involved in the incident.”

Barbara retained full custody of Jace after a nasty legal battle with her daughter earlier in the year, but Jenelle was allowed to have him every other weekend, during holidays and for two weeks in the summer.

He was with Barbara when Jenelle called the cops on her mother.

No arrests were made and according to the police report the “Case Status” was “Closed/Cleared” and revealed the “Case Disposition” was “Unfounded.”

A source involved in the case told Radar: “Jace called Jenelle on Thursday night and he was screaming and crying. After they got off the phone, Jenelle realized that it wasn’t disconnected and she could hear his conversation with Barbara. Jenelle recorded that conversation and gave it to the police.”

MTV was not filming when the incident occurred, Radar confirmed.

Jenelle recently sent her mother a cease and desist letter, writing “It comes to our attention that false statements of accusations of drug abuse and child abuse disparaging Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s characters have been made by you.”

