Jenelle Evans’ Absentee Baby Daddy Andrew Resurfaces, Wants Relationship With Jace

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Andrew Lewis hasn’t been involved in their son Jace’s life since his birth. In Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files, Lewis speaks out for the first time in years about wanting to have a relationship with his son.

“I live in New York City, I am an event coordinator,” he said. “I haven’t seen Jenelle in over eight years. I am single and I love being single. There’s no worries, there’s no drama and there’s no depression at all!”

Although he was there for Jace’s birth, he disappeared soon after.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“I felt really mad for Jace’s sake and for my sake that I was going to do this all by myself,” Evans explained. “I was scared.”

Lewis admitted that he didn’t think Jace was his at first.

“She waited until the last minute to say Jace may not be your son,” he said. “I was scared when they called for the paternity test.”

PHOTOS: Courtroom Showdown! Jenelle Evans Battles With Baby Daddy Over Money

As seen on Teen Mom 2, the results proved Lewis is the father. He then admitted that he has been paying child support to Evans’ mom Barbara, who has custody of Jace, for three years.

“I would love to have a relationship with Jace,” Lewis said. “I dream about him every day. I think about him everyday. The reason I don’t Google him or look him up is because it’ll hurt me.”

But Evans explained that she would rather Lewis stay out of their son’s life.

PHOTOS: Reunion From Hell! Jenelle Evans Snubbed By Cast, Hit With More Child Abuse Claims

“I’d rather Andrew be completely out of Jace’s life instead of being in and out,” she said. “Maybe he should just stay out.”

Evans is currently married to David Eason, who she shares daughter Ensley with. She is also mom to son Kaiser from a previous relationship with Nathan Griffith.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.