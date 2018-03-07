Waco Wacko David Koresh Fled Burning Compound & Cheated Death!

Mad messiah David Koresh escaped the fiery furnace of his cult compound — and may even be alive today!

That’s the stunning revelation of a Branch Davidian cult member — who claimed both he and Koresh escaped through the same secret tunnel beneath the building in Waco, Texas.

Koresh ordered the compound torched during an FBI raid on April 19, 1993 — a horrific tragedy now the subject of the TV series Waco.

But the cultist swore the leader faked his death by trading places with a lieutenant who had shot himself before the raid.

“Everything was swapped — clothing, jewelry, you name it,” survivor James Marshall said. “Koresh even put his dental bridge work in the guy’s mouth. Incredibly, it fit!”

“That’s why any reports that they’d found teeth to match his dental records would be a joke,” he noted.

Marshall said when the first FBI tank pounded the walls, Koresh fled for a concrete bunker, where he planned to direct the defense.

“I ran toward the bunker, saw the door ajar and made a dive for it,” Marshall said.

“Then I heard moaning coming from behind a big grenade locker, and spotted a foot sticking out from under a trapdoor.”

Marshall pried the door open — only to find Koresh.

“He’d cut his hair, had a tooth missing and was wearing different clothes. Still, there wasn’t a shred of doubt it was David,” claimed Marshall.

The cult leader disappeared into a tunnel. Marshall followed, and crawled through it until he reached the outside.

“I saw car tracks in the sand. I figure David had someone waiting,” he said.

Later, at Koresh’s funeral, his mother, Bonnie Haldeman, hinted her son had escaped the inferno.

“I didn’t get to see the body, and I’m not even positive that is David there,” she said.

