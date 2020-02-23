Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams & William! Star Flaunts New Jeweler Boyfriend On Social Media TV host cuddles with William Selby on dinner date after finalizing nasty divorce.

Wendy Williams is showing off her new man, New York jeweler to the stars William Selby, after finalizing her divorce from Kevin Hunter last month.

On Friday night, the daytime talk show host, 55, went on a dinner date with Selby at Aroma Trattoria in New York City and boasted about it on Instagram.

“He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!” Williams wrote as a caption for a photo of herself in a car.

In another post, Williams shared a shot of her Italian dinner and noted, “3 meatballs plus good company equals danger!”

Then on Saturday morning, the star posted a third picture that showed her and Selby cuddling at a music studio alongside rapper Blac Papi.

Prominent jeweler Selby has worked with celebrity clients, including Drake, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

Selby shared video from The Wendy Williams Show in which she said a “mystery man” gave her a diamond heart-shaped necklace for the holiday.

“V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow,” Selby captioned his own social media post.

Williams has called Selby a “friend,” but it now looks like he’s Instagram official as her new beau!

“I don’t have a type when I date,” the star recently told Jimmy Fallon, adding, “You know what’s interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he’s got game, I’m in. As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Williams went through a bitter split from husband Hunter.

A source told Radar last year that friends were trying to hook Williams up with a new man.

Now it looks like Williams has found William for her new life chapter and couldn’t be happier.

