Money Rules! Stassi Schroeder Works On Prenup Before Her Wedding To Beau Clark 'VPR' star says it's romantic 'to have those uncomfortable conversations' about cash.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder confirmed that she’s signing a prenuptial agreement with fiancé Beau Clark before their October wedding.

Stassi, 31, had told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month that she and Beau, 39, had already had that conversation.

Now, she’s elaborated to Page Six about the delicate matter.

While promoting her partnership with Real California Milk’s CBD (California Based Dairy) dispensary popup this week, the beauty said about her prenup, “I feel like people look at that as like a dirty thing that we shouldn’t talk about, but it’s honestly, I feel like there is some romanticism to it and being able to be so close to someone that you’re willing to have those uncomfortable conversations.”

Stassi contended, “It’s brought me closer to Beau the more that we talk about it. And I kind of want to just like turn that around.”

Stassi and Beau first got together in February 2018 and he asked her to be his wife in July 2019.

They are planning their dream wedding in Rome, Italy.

The Bravo star said she tried to get pregnant before he proposed!

Stassi previously dated radio host Patrick Meagher but she said he dumped her after four years together.

The VPR stunner’s life has included plenty of scandals and feuds with co-stars.

But she’s in a happy place now with casting associate Beau, even though she’s making sure her money is protected if the marriage doesn’t work out.

As far as her wedding planning goes, Stassi told PEOPLE she has multiple dresses ready and is currently narrowing down the guest list.

“I joke all the time that I don’t want a wedding cake because I don’t like sweets,” she said. “If I had a cheese cake — but it’s blocks of cheese to make it look like a wedding cake — that would be perfect for me.”

