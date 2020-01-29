Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Caught Getting Handsy With Stripper At Miami Bachelor Party Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright cries in a wedding dress after night of boozing.

Jax Taylor was caught getting handsy with a stripper on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a racy clip from season 8, episode 4, the star is seen enjoying his bachelor party with his male co-stars in a wild Miami strip club. In the scene, a group of women in thongs are seen dancing on and around the men — and while Beau Clark instantly admits to the cameras that he’s very “uncomfortable,” Jax is evidently having the time of his life!

At one point, the hunk is seen partying with a naked stripper on his lap and putting his face between her breasts — while just a few blocks away, his fiancée, Brittany Cartwright, is crying in a wedding dress with her girls.

In another dramatic clip, Brittany is seen getting emotional in her hotel room after a night of boozy partying. Through tears, she explains to her female co-stars that she was hurt when the club they partied at put up a sign that read “Don’t do it Brittany.”

While the SUR ladies — all in over-the-top wedding dresses — assure her that it was just a tacky bachelorette party joke and nothing personal, Brittany insists the entire world is against her and Jax getting married following his many cheating scandals.

As fans know, the pair broke up various times due to Jax’s infidelity and due to the fact that he told friends he did not want to marry Brittany. After his father’s tragic death, however, Jax vowed to change, and finally popped the question to Brittany.

Despite fans’ and friends’ pleas, Brittany accepted Jax’s proposal and immediately started planning their extravagant wedding.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the VPR episode of Jax and Brittany’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party was filmed in June 2019, days before Jax and Brittany’s June 29 wedding. The lavish ceremony took place at Kentucky Castle and was officiated by none other than NSYNC star Lance Bass.

Now, sources say Jax and Brittany may be getting ready to have a baby!