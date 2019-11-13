Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘VPR’ Star Brittany Cartwright ‘Stressed & Worried’ About Getting Pregnant With Jax Taylor’s Baby Four months after wedding the reality star is desperate to be a mom.

Baby blues.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has been outspoken about the fact that she is ready to be a mom, but four months after her wedding she is still not pregnant — a situation that is stressing her out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

While Faith Stowers, the woman her husband Jax Taylor cheated on her with, is pregnant with a boy, an insider told Radar Brittany is making every effort to conceive.

“She and Jax are trying to have a baby,” the source told Radar about Brittany’s attempts to get pregnant by her husband.

“She is getting stressed and worried about getting pregnant,” the insider admitted.

The couple tied the knot in a castle in Kentucky in June 2019 and they both said they immediately wanted children, but to no avail.

“They want kids and they hope to have them soon,” the source spilled to Radar.

“When it happens, it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready,” she told Us Weekly.

As Radar readers know, Brittany and Jax’s relationship has been a roller coaster and he was caught without his wedding ring twice over the summer, leading to speculation that their marriage was in trouble.

“It has just been one thing after another,” a source told Radar about Jax and Brittany’s marriage troubles soon after they tied the knot.

