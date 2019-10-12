Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hiding A Baby Bump? Brittany Cartwright’s Wild Animal Print Dress Fuels Pregnancy Rumors ‘Vanderpump Rules’ love rat Jax Taylor can’t let go of glowing wife.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright’s wild animal print dress looked like she was hiding a baby bump and fueled pregnancy rumors, and RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos,

Brittany’s husband, love rat Jax Taylor, couldn’t keep his hands off his wife in her sexy leopard print dress that showed off her curves.

The buxom brunette was busting out of the spaghetti-strap dress on the red carpet at JBL Fest at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas on October 10, 2019.

Her dress stretched across her belly and fueled the rumors that she is pregnant.

Radar readers know, the VPR reality star has been open about wanting to become a mom as soon as possible.

Brittany’s wild animal print dress was a suspicious belly bump hider, and she had gushed recently about wanting to become a mom with her husband.

“When it happens, it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready,” she told Us Weekly.

Scroll through the gallery for the tell-tale shots of Brittany with a possible baby bump!