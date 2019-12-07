Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brittany & Jax Attend Shania Twain Show Amid Pregnancy Rumors Cartwright is ‘getting stressed’ about getting pregnant, Radar learned exclusively.

Married couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor stepped out for a date night on Friday, December 6.

The Vanderpump Rules stars attended the grand opening of Shania Twain‘s Las Vegas Residency alongside some of their other co-stars.

Readers know speculation regarding marriage troubles arose when Jax was spotted twice without his wedding ring.

A source even disclosed to Radar that things between Brittany and Jax weren’t going so smoothly after their Kentucky wedding.

“It has just been one thing after another,” the source shared. “Brittany wanted to have this magical and over-the-top wedding so that she could have a dream wedding that would play out on TV.And although it was everything that she ever wanted and more, the magic didn’t last long at all.”

At the Shania Twain show, however, the couple was all smiles and seemed to be in good spirits as they prepare to expand their family.

The reality stars would be the first couple to become parents among the VPR cast and it may not be long before their parenthood duties begin.

On two separate occasions, Radar obtained photos that triggered pregnancy rumors for the lovers.

When the pair were getting ready to head out of town on October 2, Jax loaded the car while Brittany held her belly.

Then, less than 2 weeks later, the brunette walked the red carpet at JBL Fest at Jewel nightclub in Vegas, rocking a cheetah print dress that made some believed to be a belly bump hider.

Jax has been open about their desire to become parents.

“Yeah, we’re obviously open to it, we’re not like, well I guess yeah, we’re working on it. We’re working on it, I’ll leave it at that, we’re working on it,” Jax told HollywoodLife.com.

As for Brittany, she expressed patience in an interview with Us Weekly.

“When it happens, it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready,” she told the publication.

But now, she is “getting stressed and worried about getting pregnant,” Radar learned exclusively.

Check out Radar’s gallery for photos of Brittany and Jax at the grand opening night of Shania Twain’s residency.