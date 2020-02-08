Brittany & Jax Marriage Crisis? Bad Boy Taylor Ditches His Wedding Ring Again Six months after Radar caught 'VPR' hubby not wearing the ring, it's MIA again!

Jax Taylor was out and about without his wedding ring again—six months after RadarOnline.com exposed him for not wearing it! Jax, who is married to his Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright, was just spotted out in his Classic Corvette going to 7 Eleven to trade in a bunch of lottery tickets.

He also dropped off his dirty laundry at the dry cleaner’s, Radar’s new photos show. Jax, 40, didn’t have his ring on his left hand and looked tired, wearing a black Adidas hoodie sweatshirt, sweat pants, a baseball cap and sneakers on his day of errands. The bad boy and Brittany, 31, haven’t even been married one year, as they had walked down the aisle on June 29.

As Radar reported, the two had initially wanted to have their wedding in Malibu, but they ultimately chose Kentucky, where many of her relatives reside. The VPR gang was all there to see Jax and Brittany tie the knot, including co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump with husband Ken.

Viewers of the Bravo show have been going back in time recently as Jax and Brittany’s bachelor and bachelorette party scenes just aired. But is there already trouble in paradise? Back in August, Radar showed how Jax appeared ring-free in Los Angeles just weeks after the marriage. A source then told Radar then, “It has just been one thing after another,” for the couple.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor are “unhappy” and “cannot get along,” the insider claimed. “Brittany wanted to have this magical and over-the-top wedding so that she could have a dream wedding that would play out on TV,” an insider said. “And although it was everything that she ever wanted and more, the magic didn’t last long at all.” Now, Jax’s wedding ring is MIA again.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.