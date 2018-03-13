RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Faking It? Tori & Dean Share Hot & Heavy Kiss After Tragic Breakdown
Dean McDermott was just spotted planting a steamy kiss on wife Tori Spelling, days after the actress' tragic breakdown! What's going on? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: Ability Films/Backgrid
Are Dean McDermott, 51, and Tori Spelling, 44, still going strong? This Tuesday, the wild pair was seen displaying some hot and heavy PDA while shooting for a Sharknado promo!
Photo credit: Ability Films
In shocking photos, Spelling was seen heavily smooching on her man, while her legs were wrapped around his torso! The racy kissing scene came days after Spelling suffered a nervous breakdown following an at-home feud with her baby daddy.
Do you think Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are just faking their love for the cameras after their latest drama?
