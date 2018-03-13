Faking It? Tori & Dean Share Hot & Heavy Kiss After Tragic Breakdown thumbnail

Faking It? Tori & Dean Share Hot & Heavy Kiss After Tragic Breakdown

Spelling and McDermott are knee-deep in PDA following family feud.

Dean McDermott was just spotted planting a steamy kiss on wife Tori Spelling, days after the actress' tragic breakdown! What's going on? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.

Are Dean McDermott, 51, and Tori Spelling, 44, still going strong? This Tuesday, the wild pair was seen displaying some hot and heavy PDA while shooting for a Sharknado promo!

In shocking photos, Spelling was seen heavily smooching on her man, while her legs were wrapped around his torso! The racy kissing scene came days after Spelling suffered a nervous breakdown following an at-home feud with her baby daddy.

McDermott called the cops on his wife twice after the fight, claiming he was worried for her well-being. Meanwhile, sources told Radar that the two were having some "very bad" problems at home.

"Her friends and family are all very, very worried about her," another source said, adding that the star "hadn't been sleeping" amid her many marital issues and money woes.

After Spelling's breakdown, fans began speculating that a divorce for the parents-of-five was in the horizon.

McDermott was even seen carrying some mysterious documents while looking glum a day after his wife's breakdown.

Do you think Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are just faking their love for the cameras after their latest drama? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

