Tori’s ‘Broken!’ Spelling’s Marriage In Shambles Over Money Woes & Kids

Tori Spelling’s breakdown after an argument with husband Dean McDermott — which resulted in cops and an ambulance being called to her Los Angeles home — was a long time coming, a family insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“They have been fighting a lot lately,” the source told Radar, adding that multiple factors have played into the couple’s fractured marriage.

As Radar reported in January, Spelling, 44, has demanded McDermott, 51, get a steady job to help pay off their giant debt.

But, an insider told Radar, the unemployed father of six hasn’t made any progress in fixing his wayward career.

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling’s Court Hearing For $220,000 Judgment Delayed Amid Nervous Breakdown

“Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor,” the source explained. “Yes, Dean is involved in taking care of their kids, but he needs to step up and be the provider.”

“The problem is Dean will start a cooking school, or take up another profession as a hobby, and then give it up. That was fine when it was just the two of them when they first got together, but this is a middle aged man that is capable of holding down a job.”

Despite their money problems, Spelling also is desperate for a sixth baby — which McDermott thinks is crazy!

“Dean shuts her down, which just leads to more anger and resentment,” the source added.

All the strife created the perfect storm for an epic breakdown in the early hours of March 1, when as Radar reported, Spelling suffered a “panic attack” due to “family issues.”

Following the fight, “Tori was just broken on Thursday morning,” the source explained. “She hadn’t been sleeping.”

EXCLUSIVE: Divorce Looming? Tori’s Breakdown Caused By ‘Domestic’ Incident, Cops Claim

In addition, the troubled reality star has been suffering from migraines, a second source revealed. She was hospitalized for the painful headaches multiple times in 2015 and 2016.

“Her friends and family are all very, very worried about her,” the first source insisted.

