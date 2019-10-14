Tori Spelling Reunites With Mom To Celebrate Daughter Hattie’s 8th Birthday The pair was all smiles despite their years-long feud.

Tori Spelling has reunited with her mom, Candy Spelling, after their years-long fallout.

This Sunday, October 13, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star celebrated her daughter Hattie McDermott’s 8th birthday with her husband, kids, and even her formerly-estranged mother!

RadarOnline.com obtained photos of Hattie’s fun birthday celebration, which included a sushi dinner, a pink crepe cake, and a trip to the American Girl store. Tori, 46, documented the entire day on her Instagram, even writing a sweet message for her girl.

“My beautiful unique free spirited fiery soul strong willed artistic indigo child,” Tori wrote alongside photos of Hattie. You are supremely YOU Hattie Margaret McDermott and never change! I love that about you. You have your own opinions and style and never conform. I truly believe you will be impactful on leading the next generation of powerful and intuitive humans! Happy Birthday my loving kitty cat 🐱 and magical unicorn 🦄”

Candy, 74, did not post any photos of her granddaughter’s birthday bash on Instagram, but as new photos show, she seemed in great spirits when spending time with her daughter.

As Radar readers know, Candy and Tori have had a rocky relationship for some time now. Earlier this year, a source close to them told Radar that Candy — a theater producer and philanthropist worth more than $600 million — was not going to help her daughter out with her ongoing financial issues. While Candy does pay for her grandkids’ schooling, she doesn’t get involved in Tori and husband Dean McDermott’s debt crisis.

“For years Candy’s done her best to help Tori out financially,” the source told Radar. “But these past few years, as the couple’s debts increased, she bowed out telling Tori and Dean they were on their own.”

Candy and Tori’s money feud came after years of the two struggling to get along.

“My mom and I have a really complicated relationship,” Spelling said in an episode of True Tori from 2014. “We see each other when it’s appropriate for the children.”