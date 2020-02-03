Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver’s sister was arrested for domestic assault after she allegedly drunkenly attacked their grandmother.

The Madisonville Police Department in Tennessee took Malorie Beaver, 20, into custody on February 1 after her grandmother, Janice Bollen, claimed Malorie “grabbed her arm in an aggressive manner twice,” according to a police report obtained by the SUN.

Bollen “advised her granddaughter had just arrived home and was intoxicated,” the report notes of the alleged incident, which occurred shortly before midnight. “She advised Ms. Beaver went into the bathroom and fell into the door waking up her child and causing her to cry.”

Malorie, who frequently appears with Rachel on MTV, allegedly took the child from her grandmother and “insisted on taking her to the bedroom,” reads the report.

The report continues: “Ms. Bollen reluctantly gave Ms. Beaver her child as she was concerned about her falling. She advised once in the bedroom the child cried for her so Ms. Beaver brought her back into the living room to return her.”

“She advised Ms. Beaver began being loud and it scared the child so she wanted to sit in her lap which hurt miss beavers feelings. She advised Ms. Beaver began saying bad things about her and then grabbed her arm in an aggressive manner twice,” the document states.

Authorities write that Bollen warned Malorie “not to grab her again or she would contact police and Ms. Beaver told her go ahead and continued to be verbally aggressive toward her.”

Malorie was “uncooperative,” had “slurred speech” and “appeared to be intoxicated,” according to the police report.

