Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested Twice For Drug Possession He is being held at the New Hanover jail on a $15,000 bond.

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, has been arrested twice in the past four months for drug-related charges, RadarOnlne.com can exclusively reveal.

Rogers, 34, was booked on for “felony drug possession, simple drug possession, drug paraphernalia and felony larceny,” a New Hanover clerk confirmed to Radar.

Rogers was married to the former Teen Mom star, 28, for two years from 2012 to 2014.

He is currently being held at the New Hanover jail on a $15,000 bond and facing a misdemeanor for possession.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

Rogers was also arrested back in October for allegedly violating his probation.

“On October 9, 2019, he was arrested for a felony probation violation,” the clerk told Radar.

His hearing for that case is scheduled for Monday, January 27.

This isn’t the first time Rogers has had run-ins with the law. The former reality star has a long tracklist of crimes. In July 2019, he was arrested for breaking probation on drug charges, and in August 2018, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Evans was once arrested with Rogers for heroin possession shortly before they separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in June 2014.

Readers know the mom of three married David Eason in 2017 following her divorce from Rogers. The two are now separated and hashing out the details of their custody agreement over daughter Ensley, 2. Evans is also a mom to sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.