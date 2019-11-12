Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Poor Rachel: ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Dad Arrested For Possession Of Heroin, Meth & Weed Beaver’s dad has been busted at least four times for drug and theft charges.

Rachel Beaver’s mother Stephanie turned her life around after her possession of meth arrest, but the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star’s father continues to struggle with drug issues. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jason Beaver was arrested in September 2019 for possession of heroin.

In an incident report obtained from Cobb County Police Department, heroin was located in a vehicle during a traffic stop on September 25th, 2019. Jason, along with another occupant, was arrested.

In court papers obtained from Cobb County Superior Court in Georgia, Jason was charged with felony counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. The case remains ongoing.

Jason broke probation from a December 11, 2017 arrest for Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance: heroin.

He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years in custody. Upon service of one year, the remainder of the sentence was to be served on probation.

Back on March 18, 2015, Jason was arrested for possession of a heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

The State of Georgia filed an amended petition for bond revocation. Jason allegedly “failed to actively participate in and complete the recommended treatment for substance abuse.” He has not participated in court-ordered treatment since October 11, 2016.

He also failed to submit to a drug screen on October 13, 2016 and failed to appear for a scheduled Bond Compliance Hearing on November 9, 2019.

It was ordered that his bond be revoked for 10 days.

He pled guilty on April 12, 2017 to the possession of heroin and meth counts. He was ordered to be on two years of probation. He was not prosecuted for the possession of marijuana charge.

Rachel’s father hasn’t appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Like her mother, the Human Services Department also sued him for child support in 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2017 for Rachel, her older sister Malorie, who has appeared on their show, and their younger sibling.

But the legal issues don’t end there, as Rachel’s dad has also been arrested for theft and forgery. Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to go inside his other shocking arrests and to see all of his mug shots.