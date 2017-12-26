Inside The Nastiest ‘Teen Mom’ Fights Of The Year

Evans feuded with her baby daddyand his girlfriendat the reunion as well. “When it was time to leave that night Nathan was letting Kaiser say bye to Jenelle and her mother,” a source close to Griffith told Radar. “Barb gave Nathan a hug goodbye and then gave Ashley a hug goodbye. That’s when Jenelle screamed, "I thought the f***ing b***h said she wasn't going to film." Evans “started screaming at her saying Ashley hasn’t even f***ing met her yet." The insider said Lanhardt then turned around and held out her hand to introduce herself. That’s when the fight escalated. “Bodyguards and camera crew were all over the place and in between them,” the insider said. “She was screaming at Nathan and Ashley like a lunatic.”