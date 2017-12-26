Inside The Nastiest ‘Teen Mom’ Fights Of The Year

Radar
exclusively reported that Jenelle Evans
called off her wedding to David Eason
the night before the big day. “You’re not giving a f**k what I feel,” she screamed at Eason. “No, I’m done, you can have the ring!” She then vented to a friend, “I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don’t have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. I’ve been crying all day
. I’m not doing this.” The two worked through their issues just in time to get married.