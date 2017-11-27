Feud Explodes! Jenelle Evans Hits Kailyn & Chelsea With Cease & Desist Letters

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska have been feuding with their Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans for years – and she’s had enough! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the cease and desist letter Evans sent to Lowry and Houska.

In the cease and desist letter exclusively viewed by RadarOnline.com, Lowry and Houska, both 25, are accused of “defamation of character, libel and slander.”

“You are hereby warned and notified to cease and desist making false and defamatory statements regarding Mr. and Mrs. Eason and their family affairs,” the letter read. “It has come to our attention that false and defamatory statements disparaging Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s character have been made by you via numerous social media postings.”

The letter continued that the defamatory statements have caused “reputational harm to Mr. and Mrs. Eason. Furthermore, such defamatory statements have the potential to impact Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s ability to secure employment in the future.”

If the women don’t cease and desist their “defamation,” legal action will be taken against them.

“Please be advised, if a lawsuit is commenced we will seek monetary damages, civil injunctions, and the recovery of all attorney’s fees and costs incurred as a result,” the letter ended.

Lowry tweeted after receiving the letter, “How does one get a cease and desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if I did, it’s my opinion #hijenelle #byejenelle.”

Houska responded, “I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there’s that lol. #idonteventalkaboutyou.” She added, “A few years ago she tweeted that I was on drugs, but here we are lol.”

A source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar, “She did heroin on TV that’s not Kail’s problem. That’s what’s going to affect her getting a job.”

The insider added, “She posted Kail’s phone number on Twitter last year. But she didn’t do anything about it.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Evans went off on Lowry over text in October after years of feuding. When Evans’ 3-year-old son Kaiser cried “feed me” during a scene, fans accused Evans and Eason of child abuse over social media.

Lowry responded to a GIF of Kaiser crying, “There’s nothing funny about this.”

“Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn’t be making ‘b***h a** comments’ about her life unless she knows the full story,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son.”

