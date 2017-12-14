Child Rape Scandal Explodes! ‘Teen Mom’ Husband’s Messages To ‘Underage’ Girl Exposed

Alex Bawek was arrested on child rape charges earlier this month in one of the sickest scandals of the franchise. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the chilling messages he sent the "underage" girl. Chelsea Houska ’s good friendwas arrested on child rape charges earlier this month in one of the sickest scandals of the franchise. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the chilling messages he sent the "underage" girl.

In the complaint obtained from Eau Claire County Court, a detective from the Atloona Police Department responded to a Craigslist ad, which was posted by Bawek. The ad read, “Business stud seeking female or select couple… I [am] staying in town for the [night] for work. Have a nice hotel room and would like to have a little warm fun while it’s cold out? No endless emails or games. Again seeking female or couple that likes to have discreet hot fun. Be clean and normal.”

Arianna.” The officer wrote to Bawek, “Hey. I like your ad. How r u… I’m 14. Is it ok to talk?” Bawek responded, “As long as you’re not the police. Talking is fine.” When the officer sent Bawek a photo of an underage girl, he responded, “Nice. You’re cute.” The detective responded to the ad and posed as a 14-year-old girl named “.” The officer wrote to Bawek, “Hey. I like your ad. How r u… I’m 14. Is it ok to talk?” Bawek responded, “As long as you’re not the police. Talking is fine.” When the officer sent Bawek a photo of an underage girl, he responded, “Nice. You’re cute.” He then sent her a photo of himself

Bawek told “Arianna” that he was “open-minded” and up for doing “whatever.” “Being you're 14 just makes me nervous,” he wrote to her. “Don’t want to get set up by police. Lol. That’s all. When you finished with class. Want to come to hotel after?” The 28-year-old then told “Arianna,” “Well if you want to play with my c**k you're more than welcome to… You haven’t ever had sex?”

He then asked her for “sexy pics” so he could see her “goods.” The officer sent a photo of an underage girl in a bikini. “I’d love to have you wrap your lips around my big c**k,” he messaged her.

When he went to pick her up, police made contact with Bawek. “The defendant admitted he was there to meet an underage girl and claimed she said she was 16 or 17 years old," the complaint read. "When [the detective] asked if she was actually 14, the defendant admitted she was. The defendant also admitted he told her he would like her to wrap her lips around his c**k.” The detective found unopened Trojan brand condoms in Bawek’s vehicle.

“At the Altoona Police Department, the defendant again admitted he told the girl he wanted her to wrap her lips around and c**k and agreed he considered having sex with the underage girl when he met her," the complaint read. The State of Wisconsin is seeing to place Bawek on lifetime supervision. He faces between 20 and 40 years in prison for each count.