Custody War! Chelsea Houska Demands Court Take Away Adam’s Visitation After Arrests

The 'Teen Mom 2' star is enforcing strict rules after Lind's domestic assault charge.

Chelsea Houska is enforcing strict rules after Adam Lind's latest legal troubles. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 star filed a motion to limit Lind's visitation with their daughter Aubree.
The Clerk of Court for Lincoln County confirmed to Radar that Houska filed a motion for change in parenting time on December 8.
"She wants to cut back on Aubree going to Adam's parents house," a source close to Houska told Radar. "She wants more of a regular grandparent visitation, not a visitation like the other parent where she has to go every other weekend. Maybe just once a month."
The insider added that Lind is "hardly ever there" when Aubree is with his parents, who must supervise his visits with his oldest daughter. "She doesn't see the point in Aubree having to go to his parents every other weekend," the source explained. "Aubree is getting older. The older the kid gets the more friends and activities take up their time, especially on the weekends."
Although Houska wants to limit visitation, she "does not want the grandparents out of Aubree's life."
As Radar reported, Houska also filed a motion to change their daughter's last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. Houska married her husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016. Both motions will be addressed at a hearing on January 8.
Lind was arrested on November 2 for domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend. He was arrested again on December 5 for violating the no-contact order in the case. He has a court hearing scheduled for December 21 at 9 a.m.
On the same day of his most recent arrest, he was scheduled to appear in court after ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed a restraining order against him on November 7. The order was granted for five years.
In the protection order, Huber accused him of being abusive during their three-year relationship. "While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn't leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER. We broke up for a while after that," she alleged. Lind also tested positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test in his custody case for his youngest daughter Paislee with ex Taylor Halbur in April.
Do you think Houska will win? Tell us in the comments!

