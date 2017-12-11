‘Teen Mom’ Child Rape Scandal! Husband Arrested For Possible Underage Sex Crime

The cast of Teen Mom
has been involved in shocking scandals over the years from drug use to arrests, but the latest is the most chilling yet. Chelsea Houska
's longtime friend Alex Bawek
has been arrested after police busted a possible child sex crime. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the sting.
According to Leader-Telegram
, an Altoona police officer responded to a Craigslist posting from a man saying he wanted a female or couple to have some fun with. The man was later identified as Bawek.
The officer who responded to the ad posed as a 14-year-old girl. The conversation eventually turned sexual. Bawek asked the undercover officer for sexy photos
. When the officer sent Bawek a picture of an underage female in a bikini, he arranged to pick her up at an apartment building.
When police confronted him, he admitted he was there to meet an underage girl. He claimed she was 16 or 17 years old, but later admitted she was 14. He claimed he wanted to have sexual contact with the girl. Condoms were also found in his vehicle.
A spokesperson for Eau Claire County Jail exclusively told Radar that Bawek was released on December 7. "He had no bond," the spokesperson said. "He got a signature bond when he went to court. He agreed to go to his next court date on January 23 at 1:30p.m."
Does the arrest shock you? Tell us in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.