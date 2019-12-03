Pregnant? Rihanna Reveals Belly Bump In Tiny Mini Dress At 2019 British Fashion Awards

See shocking photos showing starlet with a tummy on the red carpet!

December 2, 2019 @ 19:12PM
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
OMG!
Oh baby?

Rihanna wore a tiny mini dress and appeared to have a suspicious belly bump at the British Fashion Awards in shocking new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The singer, 31, wore a “wasabi-green” dress and a sheer shirt on the red carpet in London on Monday, Dec. 2. The color is exclusive to her own Fenty line.

The luxury fashion house owner held a small clutch purse in her hands as she posed on the red carpet.

The short dress revealed what looked like a larger tummy on the singer.

In an interview for Vogue in November, Rihanna confirmed she has been “in an exclusive relationship for quite some time” and that “it’s going really well.”

She didn’t say his name in the interview, but she and wealthy Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel had been dating for over two years.

Scroll through the gallery to see the photos of Rihanna at the red carpet for the British Fashion Awards 2019.

