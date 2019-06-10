Future BFFs? Rihanna Befriends Meghan Markle Following Her Move To The UK The two superstars ‘have a lot in common,’ a source says.

Rihanna recently moved to the UK and she is already on the verge of establishing a solid friendship with a member of the royal family, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.

According to sources, the 31-year-old singer has been growing close to the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle!

“They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives,” an insider exclusively shared with Radar. “They’ve bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently.”

The well-known stars are making plans to hang out so it should not be long before they are spotted together in public. Meghan, however, must first tend to her baby.

“Meghan is with her baby right now but once she’s back from maternity leave hanging out with Rihanna is high on her list,” a source told Radar.

The timing of Meghan’s budding friendship with Rihanna is perfect.

As readers know, Duchess Meghan and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6th at 5:26 a.m. in London.

Since introducing their child to the world, she’s managed to stay out of the spotlight.

“It’s not been easy for her staying cooped up at home,” the source added. “But she’s needed the time to decompress and bond with Archie as well as get into the shape she feels she needs to be in before facing the world.”

While she currently eases her boredom with a new online shopping addiction, as Radar exclusively learned, she’ll be able to spend some of her down time hanging out with Rih-Rih after maternity leave!