Reality Check? ‘RHOA’ Kandi Burruss Begs For Spinoff As Other OG Housewives Get Canned

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is desperate for her own spinoff series now that the OG Housewives are getting fired from the Bravo franchises, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“She is worried that her time on RHOA is coming to an end,” an insider explained, noting the reality star recently “pitched a spinoff show about her growing family and her businesses.”

Kandi has the full support of those around her as she begs for her own show.

“Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board,” the source told Radar.

Bravo recently got rid of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, who were both making over $1million per season.

Radar readers know Kandi is the second highest paid housewife in Atlanta, earning a whopping $2.3 million for Season 12. Estimated to be worth approximately $40 million, she is one of the wealthiest women starring on Bravo, thanks in large part to her successful band Xscape.

But TV is where her heart’s at right now.

“Kandi wants to stay on TV, and she thinks her own family drama is something that viewers would want to see,” the insider noted.

