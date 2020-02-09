Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kandi Burruss' Mama Joyce Still Doesn't Trust Her Husband Todd With Money 'RHOA' star's mom has made granddaughter Riley her will's beneficiary.

Kandi Burruss‘ cantankerous Mama Joyce is still suspicious of her daughter’s husband Todd Tucker, Sunday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will reveal.

A clip of the show indicates that Kandi, 43, will say on-camera that her mother Joyce Jones’ relationship with Todd, 46, has moved “backwards again.”

Kandi tells Todd that Mama Joyce, 70, doesn’t trust him to have his stepdaughter Riley Burruss’ best interest at heart.

Mama Joyce is making Riley her beneficiary in her will, “Like as if you won’t make sure Riley’s good or something,” Kandi sighs to Todd in the episode 13 scene.

“My mother and Todd have unfortunately had a long and negative history,” Kandi notes to Bravo cameras.

Joyce has previously called Todd an “opportunist,” as RadarOnline.com readers know.

Kandi says about her mother and husband’s feud, “Things have started to go backwards again and I don’t know what to do.”

Monster-in-law Joyce has previously said, “Kandi respects me and Kandi knows I raised her by myself and I sacrificed for her and I never spent her money. I was the one that helped her accumulate what she has.”

The RHOA villain said before Kandi and Todd’s 2014 wedding that she is very protective of her daughter and slammed him as being a mooch.

“I want my child to be happy and I didn’t want her to be taken advantage of. I wanted Kandi to marry somebody that had as much as she did,” Joyce said.

She also viciously blasted Todd’s parents.

Kandi is mom to Riley by her former boyfriend, music producer, Russell “Block” Spencer, and also has two kids with Todd.

The two welcomed their son Ace in 2016 and daughter Blaze via surrogate mother in November 2019.

Todd also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2015, Mama Joyce told Radar, “Todd is doing well now. He has a show and I hope they stay together and be happy. I have accepted that they are together and she loves him.”

But now, it appears she’s on the RHOA warpath again!