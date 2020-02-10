Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NeNe Leakes Docked $240k Amid Nasty 'RHOA' Feud With Kenya Moore

NeNe Leakes has been docked $240,000 after being cut from several Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes amid her feud with Kenya Moore, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“NeNe says she feels like she is being targeted by the show producers and she was intentionally cut out of two episodes, losing $120,000 per episode,” an insider snitched to Radar.

“She has not appeared on four episodes so far, but she was paid for the first two,” the source said.

Another bombshell discovered by Radar includes the shocking detail that NeNe was snubbed by the network for the all-hands-on-deck housewives convention in November 2019.

“NeNe was not invited to Bravocon because they wanted Kenya there and they didn’t want a fight,” the source revealed.

“She really feels like they are doing her dirty and she is very frustrated.”

Radar readers know Kenya was fired from RHOA after she hid her marriage to Marc Daly and refused to film with him during season 10. She spent season 11 off the air but returned for season 12 after taking a whopping $1 million pay cut to a paltry $500,000.

Kenya’s marriage fell apart during filming and she and her husband announced that they were getting a divorce, all of which has played out on the show.

However, it is the toxic relationship between the two women that has frustrated Leakes as she’s cut from episodes and losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

