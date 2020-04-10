The 18 Most Bitter Real Housewives Feuds

There are many reasons why Bravo TV’s Real Housewives shows have been so popular … they give normal people a view into the lives of the rich and famous. But some of these women are no trophies! The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in March of 2006 and has run for 14 seasons with a series of equally successful spin-offs that have sprung up, featuring housewives New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills and more. Each series has its own share of personalities and almost always two or more women who never should have been put in a room together.

MORE: Bethenny Frankel ‘Regrets’ Leaving ‘RHONY’ & Is Under ‘Tons Of Pressure’ With New Gig

Few of these women seem to be able to get along for the course of a single season let alone 10 or 12, but that’s what keeps things fresh and exciting. Some of these fights have even turned the women involved into household names! Considering some of their marital issues, you would think these housewives would use their sisterhood to help each other rather than fight, but that wouldn’t make for very entertaining television.

MORE: The Real Reason Adrienne Maloof Was Fired From Housewives — Brandi Glanville Was Involved, Of Course!

Let’s look at some of the biggest fights and feuds, but don’t be too surprised if you see some of the same names come up more than once!