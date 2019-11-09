Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Royal Duties Continued! Prince Harry & Meghan Reunite With Family For British Event The Sussexes are days away from their six week break.

Royal duties come first.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their differences with the royal family aside to attend an annual event.

The Sussexes were pictured among the royal crew as they reconvened for the British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 9.

The event, held yearly on this date, honors those who lost their lives in combat. This year, in particular, the Legion is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the great battles of 1944 and all who fought them as well as the 100 anniversary of GCHQ and the role of the unrecognized secret services.

The Sussexes, who have continued to meet royal duties amid their feud with the family, are days away from their six week vacation.

Harry and Meghan demanded their break after an argument with the Queen, who was disappointed in their emotionally raw interview on an ABC documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Readers recall the husband and wife opened up about their relationships with family and media over the past year.

“Any woman, especially when you’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” Meghan said, speaking of her experience with intense media scrutiny. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.”

Harry, on the other hand, talked about his imperfect ties with William, which infuriated Queen Elizabeth.

Amid he and Meghan’s argument with the Queen, they quit the royal family and will soon be enjoying their break.

According to the Sunday Times, the husband and wife will use their days off for some “family time” with their loved ones, which will include a trip with baby Archie to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

For Christmas, they will return to London where they will celebrate with the Queen and the royal family in Norfolk at Sandringham.

