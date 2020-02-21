Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Suffering ‘Unbelievable Pain’ From Devastating Health Issues Rocker reveals he often suffers 'really bad' days.

Ozzy Osbourne’s musical performances have been severely affected by his current health issues. Surprisingly, however, he admits that the Parkinson’s disease he recently revealed he suffers from has not been his biggest issue.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, admitted that he’s experiencing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a fall that exacerbated a neck injury he got from a bike accident in 2003.

“I’d hit the floor at such a force that I pinched my spinal column,” the rock star told The Sun. “They had to go in and open the passage. They had to cut through nerves to get there and it’s f***ed my neck, my back, my shoulders and my arms. I didn’t even know there was such a thing as f***ing nerve pain.”

Unfortunately, the injury isn’t the only cause of his trouble. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Osbourne will be seeking medical treatment in Switzerland for his Parkinson’s.

Osbourne’s form of the disease — P2 — is “not mainstream Parkinson’s, like Michael J. Fox’s, but a milder form,” he explained.

Osbourne’s said his Parkinson’s diagnosis has been “terribly challenging” for him, and he is on a “host of medications” to treat the disease.

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body,” he said during his January 21 appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s like you’ll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day.”

However, Osbourne insists that his neck injury is worse.

“It has caused far more problems than the Parkinson’s,” he told The Sun. “I was still doing shows with the diagnosis.”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Osbourne’s health crises.