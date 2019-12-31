Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Desperate For Fame! NeNe Leakes’ Son’s Baby Mama Begging To Be On ‘RHOA!’ Bryson Bryant’s ex ‘tried to contact Bravo over and over.’

NeNe Leakes’ son’s baby mama’s rant was driven by her desire to be on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The OG of the ATL recently earned the wrath of Symone Davis, who slammed her for giving her son Bryson Bryant a house for his 30th birthday.

“Why would a woman buy a grown a** man a house?” All About The Tea reported Symone asked followers on her Instagram page, claiming his mother will pay Bryson’s utilities as well.

“F**k NeNe. F**k her money,” she said about the RHOA star.

Symone claims that Bryson is the father of her son Blaze, 2, which he has denied publicly and to Radar in the past.

An insider revealed to Radar the scandalous reason behind her vicious rant – she has big Hollywood dreams herself!

“She wants to be on the show,” the source said about Symone’s desperate attempt to appear on RHOA.

“She has tried to contact Bravo over and over.”

According to the insider, Symone’s epic tirade against Bryson’s mother was not going to be addressed, on or off the show.

“NeNe is not going to respond to her,” the source snitched to Radar. “Symone is telling the truth but the way she’s going about it is crazy.”

Radar readers know NeNe is the highest paid housewife on RHOA, earning a whopping $2.85 million per season after she inked a three-year contract for the hit Bravo show.

While Symone claims NeNe and Bryson ignore her son, the RHOA star has been seen lavishing attention on his other daughter Bri’Asia, whom he had by a different woman.

In October, Symone claimed Bryson let her down again about their son. “Blaze bday comes. He told everyone he was coming to Blaze party…did he show, NOPE! Did he call to tell Bk Happy Birthday, NOPE! But days later calls me asking when am I ovulating so we have another child,” she said.

But NeNe has been generous with her son, purchasing the Gwinett County Georgia home for him as a birthday present.

