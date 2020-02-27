Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spicy Miley! Cyrus Reveals She 'Flashed' Cody Simpson Her 'Boobies' During Recording Session Pop princess continues wild romp with singer after Liam Hemsworth divorce.

Just call Miley Cyrus the PDA queen!

On Wednesday, February 26, Cody Simpson posted photos of him in the studio to let fans know he’s recording new music.

In true Miley style, the “Slide Away” singer, 27, left a suggestive comment under his post which gave followers an insight of how his session went.

“Where’s the screen shot of me flashing my boobies while u record,” she wrote. “Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!”

When Cyrus and Simpson, 23, started their relationship, the “Wrecking Ball” singer took to Instagram to defend their romance as she knew she’d be critiqued for quickly moving on from Kaitlynn Carter, her fling post her split from Liam Hemsworth.

At one point, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported she was only dating the Australian musician to get her ex-husband’s attention.

“This romance with Cody, supposed hospital visit and constant ‘look at me’ behavior is all designed to push Liam’s buttons — and to be fair it’s always worked in the past because he’s a good guy who ultimately loves her,” an insider told Radar. “But now he’s just rolling his eyes and washing his hands of her, even as a friend, which of course is driving Miley nuts.”

Amid reports Cyrus was “taking a break,” fans questioned the sincerity of their relationship, but the lovebirds have been doing their part to let everyone know they’re standing strong.

The pair have also worn matching outfits and even got tattoos that expressed their love for rock music!

As Radar previously reported, the blonde hunk has also stood by her side while she was in the hospital after her vocal cord surgery.

When reports suggested he might have been cheating after he was spotted partying with a group of women in New York City, Simpson simply called all the rumors “stupid.”

