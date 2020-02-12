Sickening Crime: Man Arrested For Running Sex Trafficking Scheme Out Of Daughter’s Sarah Lawrence Dorm He used ‘physical and psychological threats and coercion,’ U.S. attorney says.

A man was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking students he met while living in the his daughter’s dorm at the elite Sarah Lawrence college, a U.S. attorney claimed in a bombshell indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Lawrence Ray, 60, was charged by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York with sex trafficking, forced labor and extortion.

Backed up by the FBI and the NYPD, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman announced the details of Ray’s unsealed indictment, alleging the man, “used physical and psychological threats and coercion to indoctrinate and exploit a group of college students in Westchester County as well as other victims.”

The indictment claimed he “extorted approximately $1 million from at least five victims; forced certain victims to perform unpaid labor; and caused, through force, fraud, and coercion, at least one victim to engage in commercial sex acts.”

Berman said: “As alleged, for nearly a decade, Lawrence Ray exploited and abused young women and men emotionally, physically, and sexually for his own financial gain. College is supposed to be a time of self-discovery and new-found independence. But as alleged, Lawrence Ray exploited that vulnerable time in his victims’ lives through a course of conduct that shocks the conscience.”

“Through his manipulative interrogation sessions, Ray made his victims confess to alleged wrongdoing and then compelled them to repay Ray alleged damages owed to him, through payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars, or worse, forced labor and sex trafficking,” Berman added.

