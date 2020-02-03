Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Keith Raniere & Clare Bronfman Sentencing Dates Set In NXIVM Sex Cult Case Each could face substantial time locked up behind bars.

A New York court has set dates for Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearings for their roles in the shocking NXIVM sex cult case.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bronfman’s sentencing has been adjourned to April 23.

As Radar reported last spring, just weeks before she was set to face a jury in the NXIVM trial, the Seagram liquor empire heiress, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and another count of fraudulent use of identification.

Estimated sentencing guideline suggest she could face between 21 to 27 months in prison.

In June, 2019, the group’s “spiritual leader” and NXIVM sex-cult mastermind Raniere, 59, was found guilty at trial of seven felonies, including sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and sex trafficking.

His sentence hearing is set for April 16. Raniere could receive life behind bars.

As Radar readers know, authorities had accused NXIVM founder Raniere of running the cult that took advantage of women.

Raniere lived in Upstate New York for years before his 2018 arrest.

The Halfmoon and Clifton Park homes he previously occupied with women have since been exposed as some of the locations where he manipulated, blackmailed and controlled women emotionally and sexually.