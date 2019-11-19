Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere’s Former House Of Horrors Gets New Residents In NXIVM Neighborhood

Keith Raniere’s former house of horrors is now occupied by new residents months after his conviction, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The former home of the NXIVM leader, located in Halfmoon, New York, is now being rented out, an eyewitness confirmed to Radar.

The spy told Radar that non-NXIVM residents who still live in Raniere’s old stomping grounds have witnessed “a lot of activity” in recent weeks at his former home. As Radar readers recall, Raniere’s former rumored girlfriend, Karen Unterreiner, formerly lived in the space with Raniere and continued staying there while he was on trial and after he was convicted.

“It looks like Karen has moved out and no one knows where she disappeared to,” the source told Radar.

According to the insider, the property was taken off of the market nearly one month ago.

Residents in the former NXIVM neighborhood spotted several moving trucks.

“Someone is renting it out,” said the witness, adding they were spotted moving in the last few days.

“I’m sure the rugs in there needed to be cleaned, my God!” the source continued.

Radar exclusively obtained photos of Smallville actress Allison Mack’s former townhouse, located just steps away from Raniere’s former townhouse.

Sources previously dished to Radar that the street was allegedly “filled” with NXIVM members. An ex neighbor added to Radar that Mack’s former condo is believed to have been where the corrupt organization’s “branding” of women took place.

Radar readers know Raniere is currently housed in a Brooklyn federal jail awaiting sentencing in January. Meanwhile, Mack is still on house arrest at her parents’ California home. Mack has yet to be scheduled a sentencing date.