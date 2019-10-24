Fears For Leah! Messer’s Alleged Cult Once Accused Of Sexual Violation & Brainwashing ‘Teen Mom’ star joined MITT despite emotional distress lawsuit against organization.

Leah Messer has joined Mastery in Transformational Training, an organization that has been accused of being a cult. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the institute the Teen Mom 2 star is part of was accused of sexual violation, emotional distress, brainwashing and other claims in a shocking 2017 lawsuit, which has since been dismissed.

In an Amended Complaint obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Plaintiff Dana Sabre sued Mastery in Transformational Training, leader Margo Majdi and other Defendants for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and more on December 13, 2017.

Sabre claimed she had no prior psychiatric history when she was recruited by her sister and participated in their training program in 2015. She claimed training imposed “techniques of brainwashing.”

“Such non-consensual imposition of brainwashing techniques generated massive psychiatric stress, which caused Plaintiff to suffer a psychiatrically diagnosed psychotic break,” the court filing read. “Such psychiatrically diagnosed psychiatric break rendered Plaintiff to suffer severance from reality which included cycling among extreme confabulations, violent acting out and a catatonic state requiring four-point restraint and psychiatric hospitalization.”

She claimed that Defendants were aware a number of persons who participated in the training “suffered miscarriage, psychotic breaks and injury.”

During the Basic Course, which is the first 5-day training session, female recruits were allegedly required to deposit their purses and cell phones on a table on the side of the room and were prohibited from possessing those items during training.

Other rules included no food or drink in the room, no talking unless directed to do so, no speaking unless called upon, full hugging as opposed to ‘a** out’ hugging and more, she claimed.

Aside from hotel water fountains, no water was available during the five days of training, the complaint alleged. The Plaintiff said she complained of being dehydrated throughout the training process.

When the recruits were broken into small groups, the topics of family, divorce, cheating, sexual abuse and more were discussed so recruits wouldn’t be held back in life and they will have a “complete transformation,” according to the complaint.

During training, she was allegedly criticized for “not being emotional enough” and her “inability to be vulnerable.” Members said those are the reasons that she did not have a boyfriend or long-term relationship and that it was “all her fault,” the complaint said.

